Lunatic tyrant or astute leader? A profile on Kim Jong-un (VIDEO)

Wednesday August 2, 2017
07:59 AM GMT+8

PYONGYANG, Aug 2 — Is North Korea’s “Supreme Leader” Kim Jong Un really as crazy as the US and its allies make him out to be? In this Bloomberg Profile, we look at the third ruling autocrat in North Korea’s “Kim Dynasty”. — BloombergNorth Korean leader Kim Jong-un reacts with members of the Korean People's Army scientists and engineers in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on May 15, 2017. — Reuters picNorth Korean leader Kim Jong-un reacts with members of the Korean People's Army scientists and engineers in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on May 15, 2017. — Reuters pic

