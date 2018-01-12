Long night for hundreds of passengers on Japan train trapped by snow

Passengers walk after getting off a train on East Japan Railway Co's Shinetsu Line in Sanjo, Niigata Prefecture, Japan in this photo taken by Kyodo on January 12, 2018. — Reuters pic SANJO, Jan 12 — Hundreds of passengers spent a cramped and uncomfortable night and much this morning stuck on a crowded train trapped by heavy snow at a railroad crossing not far from a station in northern Japan, an official said.

The Shinetsu Line in Niigata prefecture came to a halt just before 7pm last night with about 430 people on board, many with no seats, before resuming 15-and-a-half hours later.

The train had heating and a washroom but five passengers reported falling ill and were taken to hospital, said a spokesman at East Japan Railway, which operates the line. Passengers were advised not to get off and walk to the station, about 1km away, for safety reasons, he said.

Heavy snowfall — more than 10 times the average in some areas — has snarled transportation across northern and western Japan.

The train was stuck in Sanjo city, about 300km northwest of Tokyo.

Sanjo was expecting as much as 20cm of snow in a six-hour period this morning. — Reuters