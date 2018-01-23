London’s Charing Cross station shut due to gas leak

LONDON, Jan 23 — UK’s Network Rail said London’s Charing Cross station was closed early today due to a gas leak in a nearby road.
Emergency services are dealing with the incident and a cordon and road closures are also in place, the rail service said in a statement.
Some services may be delayed or cancelled as a result, it said, adding that the station would be reopened as soon as it gets clearance from emergency services.
Transport for London also tweeted, informing commuters that “A4 Strand / Northumberland St — Rd is closed” between Trafalgar Square and Bedford Street. — Reuters