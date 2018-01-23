Kuala Lumpur 27°C, Mostly Cloudy

London’s Charing Cross station shut due to gas leak

Tuesday January 23, 2018
02:28 PM GMT+8

A screengrab from the London Fire Brigade’s Twitter account shows the Charing Cross station that was closed early today due to a gas leak.A screengrab from the London Fire Brigade’s Twitter account shows the Charing Cross station that was closed early today due to a gas leak.LONDON, Jan 23 — UK’s Network Rail said London’s Charing Cross station was closed early today due to a gas leak in a nearby road.

Emergency services are dealing with the incident and a cordon and road closures are also in place, the rail service said in a statement.

Some services may be delayed or cancelled as a result, it said, adding that the station would be reopened as soon as it gets clearance from emergency services.

Transport for London also tweeted, informing commuters that “A4 Strand / Northumberland St — Rd is closed” between Trafalgar Square and Bedford Street. — Reuters

