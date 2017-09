London police give all clear, lift cordon in financial district

Workers walk during the morning rush hour in the Canary Wharf business district of London November 9, 2016. Earlier, officers had sealed off an area in Moorgate and Liverpool Street after a report of a suspicious package. — Reuters picLONDON Sept 20 — London police said they had lifted a cordon put in place in part of the city’s financial district this morning after determining that an item found there was not suspicious.

“We’re all clear at Moorgate. Thank you for your patience; cordons have been lifted,” City of London police posted on Twitter. — AFP