London mayor: Britain should not host President Trump on state visit

Monday September 25, 2017
09:07 AM GMT+8

US President Donald Trump steps off of Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, September 24, 2017. — Reuters picUS President Donald Trump steps off of Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, September 24, 2017. — Reuters picLONDON, Sept 25 — London Mayor Sadiq Khan said yesterday that it would be wrong for Britain to host US President Donald Trump on a state visit, describing some of the US leader’s views on Islam as “ignorant”.

Khan and Trump have a history.

During the US presidential election campaign, Khan was among many people who spoke out against Trump’s proposed ban on Muslims entering the United States, an idea he said would play into the hands of extremists.

Trump has criticised Khan, accusing the mayor of making a “pathetic excuse” over his statement urging Londoners not to be alarmed by the presence of additional police on the streets in response to an attack in June.

At the annual conference of his opposition Labour Party, Khan told an audience with GuardianLive that he thought having a state visit, which Prime Minister Theresa May has said is still planned, was “wrong”.

“I sometimes think people are ignorant,” he said, adding that it was his job to educate them. — Reuters

