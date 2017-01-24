Lockdown lifted at Arizona Air Force base

File picture shows an Arizona Army National Guard UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter during a flight. A similar helicopter was involved in an accident near Eglin Air Force base in Florida. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Jan 24 — A US Air Force base in Arizona was placed briefly on lockdown yesterday following reports of gunshots, a spokeswoman said.

All personnel at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base southwest of downtown Tucson were ordered to take shelter in early morning as the reports were investigated.

“All clear, the lockdown has been lifted,” a message on the base’s Twitter account said about an hour later.

“Base personnel are free to resume all normal operations.”

A Pentagon official told local media that it was likely a false alarm, prompted by two airmen who thought they heard gunshots.

The base is home to the 355th Fighter Wing, responsible for training and deploying “the finest attack pilots in the Combat Air Force,” according to its website. — AFP