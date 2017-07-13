Kuala Lumpur 23°C, Rain

Liu’s death is testament to ‘brutal’ China, says Ai Weiwei

Thursday July 13, 2017
11:40 PM GMT+8

Chinese artist Ai Weiwei poses in his studio in Berlin February 21, 2017. — AFP picChinese artist Ai Weiwei poses in his studio in Berlin February 21, 2017. — AFP picBERLIN, July 13 — The death of Chinese Nobel Peace laureate Liu Xiaobo is a very difficult moment for Chinese human rights activists and a testament to China’s brutality, dissident artist Ai Weiwei said today.

“Liu Xiaobo was not a criminal,” Ai told Reuters in his Berlin studio. “He was a writer, an intellectual and he used his life to find ways to make society better.”

Asked whether the Chinese government had contributed to Liu’s death by preventing him from receiving treatment for late-stage liver cancer abroad, Ai said: “China showed how brutal its society can be.”

He added: “This is a very difficult moment for Chinese human rights defenders.”

Ai has been living in Germany since 2015. — Reuters

