Life at standstill in frozen parts of US (VIDEO)

Sunday December 31, 2017
08:36 AM GMT+8

NEW YORK, Dec 31 — Across the US the dangerously cold weather brings life to a standstill on the last weekend of the year

Icy conditions created a hazard for drivers in central Indiana

Trooper Thomas Bennett, Indiana State Police says: “It's pretty hectic out here the roads are pretty slick there's slush all over the place snow is blowing.”

A man looks at falling snow at Times Square as a cold weather front hits the region in Times Square, New York December 30, 2017. — ReutersA man looks at falling snow at Times Square as a cold weather front hits the region in Times Square, New York December 30, 2017. — ReutersWindchill warnings have been issued across several states in the Midwest- including North Dakota… with temperatures plunging to 20 below.

Bone chilling cold weather also setting over the US east cost. Authorities in Baltimore have issued a code blue alert — asking children and the elderly to stay indoors...

And in Erie Pennsylvania, thousands of residents are still digging their way out of a historic storm that dropped nearly two metres of snow.

The bitter cold spurring cancellations of several New Year's day events — including polar bear plunges across Maine and New Jersey …but Arctic freeze or not — Coney Island's famous dip in the ocean is still a go. — Reuters

