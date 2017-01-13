Letting off steam: Angry Bulgarians invade tracks to stop train

File picture of a passenger getting off a train at Varvara railway station, Bulgaria April 28, 2015. A group of angry Bulgarian passengers stood in front of an oncoming train to make it stop. — Reuters picSOFIA, Jan 13 — Some people just don’t want to be late. A group of Bulgarian passengers took this to a dangerous extreme by standing in front of an oncoming express train to make it stop.

Bad weather had delayed their local train from Sofia to Mesdra yesterday and when it finally left, it had to halt to make way for the fast service, train operator BDZ said.

Incensed, around 50 passengers alighted and stood on the adjacent tracks.

The express train, doing 60 kilometres per hour, stopped with just “two metres” to spare, BDZ said.

Police were called but the passengers refused to leave the tracks until their train was allowed to leave first — which it did.

Snow storms and sub-freezing temperatures have claimed more than 60 lives and caused traffic chaos across large swathes of Europe since last week. — AFP