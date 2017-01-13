Last updated Saturday, January 14, 2017 12:04 am GMT+8

Kuala Lumpur 26°C, Mostly Cloudy

World

Letting off steam: Angry Bulgarians invade tracks to stop train

Friday January 13, 2017
11:46 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: Building collapse in Istanbul kills two, injures fiveThe Edit: Building collapse in Istanbul kills two, injures five

The Edit: Cannabis can relieve pain, but carries risks, US report saysThe Edit: Cannabis can relieve pain, but carries risks, US report says

The Edit: ‘Green Lantern’ reboot will be like ‘Lethal Weapon in space’The Edit: ‘Green Lantern’ reboot will be like ‘Lethal Weapon in space’

The Edit: Boozy fish ritual in Japan hit by animal abuse claimsThe Edit: Boozy fish ritual in Japan hit by animal abuse claims

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

File picture of a passenger getting off a train at Varvara railway station, Bulgaria April 28, 2015. A group of angry Bulgarian passengers stood in front of an oncoming train to make it stop. — Reuters picFile picture of a passenger getting off a train at Varvara railway station, Bulgaria April 28, 2015. A group of angry Bulgarian passengers stood in front of an oncoming train to make it stop. — Reuters picSOFIA, Jan 13 — Some people just don’t want to be late. A group of Bulgarian passengers took this to a dangerous extreme by standing in front of an oncoming express train to make it stop.

Bad weather had delayed their local train from Sofia to Mesdra yesterday and when it finally left, it had to halt to make way for the fast service, train operator BDZ said.

Incensed, around 50 passengers alighted and stood on the adjacent tracks. 

The express train, doing 60 kilometres per hour, stopped with just “two metres” to spare, BDZ said.

Police were called but the passengers refused to leave the tracks until their train was allowed to leave first — which it did.

Snow storms and sub-freezing temperatures have claimed more than 60 lives and caused traffic chaos across large swathes of Europe since last week. — AFP

MORE ON MMOTV

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline