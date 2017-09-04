Leeward islands on alert, major Hurricane Irma churns toward Caribbean

The storm, on the heels of Hurricane Harvey’s devastation in the United States, is moving toward the west-southwest near 14 mph (22 km/h). — Reuters picMIAMI, Sept 4 — Hurricane Irma, already a major hurricane, churned yesterday on course for the northern Caribbean and was due to strengthen before it nears landfall late tomorrow, weather forecasters said.

A hurricane watch is in effect for Antigua, Barbuda, Anguilla, Montserrat, St Kitts, and Nevis; Saba, St Eustatius, and Sint Maarten; Saint Martin and Saint Barthelemy.

At 0300 GMT today (1100 in Malaysia), the storm was packing top sustained winds near 115 mph (185 km/h), the National Hurricane Centre in Miami said.

The storm, on the heels of Hurricane Harvey’s devastation in the United States, is moving toward the west-southwest near 14 mph (22 km/h).

“Some strengthening is forecast during the next 48 hours, as it continues moving into waters generally a bit warmer,” the center said.

On the forecast track, Irma’s eye is expected to approach the northern Leeward Islands late tomorrow, the NHC said.

“Swells generated by Irma will begin affecting the northern Leeward Islands on Monday. These swells are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions,” it warned. — AFP