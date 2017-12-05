Lebanon’s Hariri: From resignation to U-turn

BEIRUT, Dec 5 — Events since the surprise announcement a month ago by Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri that he was resigning, up to his U-turn today.

Shock resignation

On November 4, Hariri announces from Saudi Arabia that he is resigning, citing Iran’s “grip” on Lebanon and threats to his life.

In a broadcast, he accuses Tehran of “creating a state within the state” and blasts its Lebanese Shiah ally Hezbollah.

Iran rejects what it calls “unfounded accusations”.

Detained or free?

On November 10, Lebanese President Michel Aoun expresses “concern” at Hariri’s situation. Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah says Hariri was “detained” by Saudi Arabia.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian says Hariri is “free to move around”.

Hariri says ‘free’

On November 12, Hariri says he will “return to Lebanon very soon”.

“I am free here. If I want to travel tomorrow, I will,” he says in an interview from Riyadh with his party’s Future TV.

French President Emmanuel Macron reiterates his wish that “Hariri can go to Lebanon”, during a meeting with Lebanon’s Foreign Minister Gebran Bassil.

On November 15, Aoun accuses Saudi Arabia of having “detained” Hariri.

Long route home

Le Drian on November 16 flies to Riyadh and meets Hariri, as Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir insists he is free to leave the kingdom “when he pleases”.

Two weeks after announcing his resignation, Hariri leaves for France on November 18 with his wife. Two of his children remain in Riyadh.

Hariri is greeted at the Elysee Palace by Macron.

He returns to Lebanon on November 21 for the first time since resigning, stopping in Egypt and Cyprus en route for talks with their presidents.

Withdraws resignation

The next day, at Aoun’s request, he agrees to suspend his decision to quit pending talks on the political situation, including Hezbollah’s involvement in regional conflicts.

Hariri accuses the group of violating Lebanon’s policy of “disassociation” from regional conflicts by fighting alongside Syria’s government and assisting Huthi rebels in Yemen.

On November 27, Hariri says he wants to remain premier, but that his decision hangs on the discussions under way.

On November 30, he charges that the Syrian regime, which he blames for his father’s assassination in 2005, also wants him killed.

On December 5, Hariri says he has withdrawn his resignation. The cabinet, which comprises both rival camps and is meeting for the first time in a month, reaffirms its official policy of “disassociation”. — AFP