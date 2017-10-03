Las Vegas officer, Californian teacher, among dead in Vegas shooting (VIDEO)

Red roses sit in a vase near the scene of a mass shooting at the Route 91 Festival in Las Vegas October 2, 2017. — Reuters picLAS VEGAS, Oct 3 — A special education teacher from California, a Las Vegas off-duty police officer and a librarian from Canada were among at least 58 people killed by a gunman who opened fire on a Las Vegas country music festival before killing himself.

The following describes some of the victims:

Denise Burditus

Denise Burditus, 50, of Martinsburg, West Virginia, attended the concert with her husband Tony, WVVA TV in West Virginia reported. She posted a photograph on Facebook just minutes before the gunman opened fire, the NBC affiliate said.

Sandy Casey

Sandy Casey was a special education teacher at Manhattan Beach Middle School in California, KGTV in San Diego said. Casey was among a group of Manhattan Beach Unified School District staff, the ABC affiliate reported. "As you can imagine, this loss is impacting many of our staff members deeply," the superintendent said in a letter sent to district families, KGTV reported.

Angie Gomez

Angie Gomez was an alumnus of a high school in Riverside, California, according to the Southern California News Group. "Riverside Polytechnic High School PTSA confirmed 2015 alumnus, Angie Gomez, was killed in the Las Vegas shooting," reporter Beatriz Valenzuela wrote on Twitter.

Charleston Hartfield

Charleston Hartfield, 34, was the off-duty Las Vegas police officer among those killed, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported, citing people who knew the officer. "He was probably busy helping others, Hartfield's friend Troy Rhett told the newspaper. "I don't know a better man than Charles." The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, which did not identify the fallen officer, reported the death on Twitter.

Jessica Klymchuk

Jessica Klymchuk, 28, of Valleyview, Alberta in Canada, was a librarian and the single mother of four children, the Globe and Mail reported. It said she was visiting Las Vegas with her fiance. "She's a very good mother. She's raised four beautiful children," Klymchuk's grandmother Margaret told the paper.

Jordan McIldoon

Jordan McIldoon, 23, of Maple Ridge, British Columbia in Canada, was also killed, the premier of British Columbia, John Horgan, said. McIldoon was a heavy-duty mechanic apprentice and about to start trade school, CBC News reported, which said he was attending the festival with his girlfriend. McIldoon died in the arms of a woman named Heather Gooze, CBC said.

Sonny Melton

Sonny Melton, 29, of Big Sandy, Tennessee, saved his wife, Heather Melton, just before he was shot dead, she told WSMV-TV in Nashville. "He grabbed me and started running when I felt him get shot in the back," she told the NBC affiliate. Sonny Melton worked as a registered nurse, media reports said.

Adrian Murfitt

Adrian Murfitt, 35, was a commercial fisherman in Anchorage, Alaska, the Alaska Dispatch News reported, which said he was at the concert with his best friend Brian MacKinnon. The pair was taking a picture and a bullet went through Murfitt's neck, MacKinnon told the paper.

Rachael Parker

Rachael Parker was a records technician with the Manhattan Beach Police Department in California, where she worked for 10 years, the police department said in a statement. Parker attended the concert with three other off-duty police department employees, police said.

Quinton Robbins

Quinton Robbins, 20, of Henderson, Nevada, studied at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas and worked in local government, Newsweek reported. His aunt, Kilee Wells Sanders, confirmed his death in a Facebook post: "He was the most kind and loving soul. Everyone who met him loved him. His contagious laugh and smile. He was truly an amazing person. He will be missed by so many."

Lisa Romero

Lisa Romero was a secretary at Miyamura High School in Gallup, New Mexico, KOAT-TV in Albuquerque reported.

Bailey Schweitzer

Bailey Schweitzer, 20, was from Bakersfield, California, her brother told the Bakersfield Californian newspaper.

Susan Smith

Susan Smith, 53, was a school office manager in Simi Valley, California, the Ventura County Star reported, citing a school district representative. Smith was an ardent country music fan and worked at an elementary school for three years, the newspaper said. — Reuters