Last updated Friday, February 10, 2017 3:06 pm GMT+8

Kuala Lumpur 34°C, Mostly Cloudy

World

Landslides kill 12 in Indonesian’s Bali, more rain expected

Friday February 10, 2017
01:36 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: This Gaza barber offers a flaming hot new styleThe Edit: This Gaza barber offers a flaming hot new style

After silence from Xi, Trump endorses ‘One China’ policyAfter silence from Xi, Trump endorses ‘One China’ policy

Malaysian psychologist out to beat mental illness stigmaMalaysian psychologist out to beat mental illness stigma

The Edit: Two fly flag for Malaysia in new ‘Asia’s Next Top Model’The Edit: Two fly flag for Malaysia in new ‘Asia’s Next Top Model’

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

This file photo taken on December 19, 2016 shows a tourist walking past debris washed up on Kuta beach near Denpasar on Indonesia's resort island of Bali. — AFP picThis file photo taken on December 19, 2016 shows a tourist walking past debris washed up on Kuta beach near Denpasar on Indonesia's resort island of Bali. — AFP pic

JAKARTA, Feb 10 — Twelve people have been killed in three landslides across the Indonesian resort island of Bali, as torrential rain lashed the area, Indonesia’s disaster agency said today.

The landslides destroyed houses late last night in three villages in Bali’s Kintamani district, on the slopes of the Mount Batur volcano, killing the 12 residents, including a one-year old boy, the agency said.

Several people were injured, the National Disaster Mitigation Agency said.

“All victims have been evacuated and the injured have been taken to hospital,” said an agency official in Bali, Indra Kalak.

Kalak said more heavy rain was falling today and people in the area should be aware that the steep slopes meant it was particularly vulnerable to landslides.

The national weather agency said heavy rain would continue in Bali tomorrow and Sunday. — Reuters

MORE ON MMOTV

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline