Kuwait Airways stops Beirut flights after security warning

This file photo taken on March 18, 2013 shows a Kuwait Airways plane landing at Sukarno-Hatta airport in Tangerang, indonesia. — AFP picCAIRO, April 12 — Middle East carrier Kuwait Airways said today it had stopped all flights to Beirut after a warning about flying close to Lebanese airspace.

The security warning came from Cyprus authorities, the Middle East airline said on Twitter early this morning.

The announcement came two days after Europe’s air traffic control agency told carriers flying over the eastern Mediterranean to exercise caution due to possible air strikes into Syria. — Reuters