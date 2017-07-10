Kuwait Airways says US laptop ban lifted

This file photo taken on March 18, 2013 shows a Kuwait Airways plane landing at Sukarno-Hatta airport in Tangerang, indonesia. — AFP picKUWAIT CITY, July 10 — Kuwait Airways said yesterday that a ban on laptops and tablets in the cabins of its US-bound flights had been lifted by Washington.

“Now our passengers flying from Kuwait International Airport to in #NY will be able to use all of their personal electronic devices,” the emirate’s flag carrier said on Twitter.

The United States in March barred all electronic devices larger than a mobile phone in the cabins of direct flights to the US from 10 airports in Turkey, the Middle East and North Africa, only allowing them in hold luggage.

The ban was brought in after intelligence officials learned of efforts by jihadists from the Islamic State group to produce a bomb that could be hidden inside such devices.

For the same reason, Britain also banned similar-sized electronics from the cabins of direct flights from six countries.

Etihad Airways yesterday became the first airline to benefit from the lifting of the ban, with flights from the airline’s base in the Emirati capital Abu Dhabi no longer affected.

Dubai-based Emirates, Turkish Airways, Qatar Airways and Saudi Arabia’s national airline have all said their passengers are now allowed to bring personal electronics on board direct flights to the US. — AFP