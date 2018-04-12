Kuala Lumpur 31°C, Thunderstorm

World

Kremlin says Syrian crisis communications link with USA in use

Thursday April 12, 2018
05:34 PM GMT+8

The conflict in Syria has seen the US and Russia backing different sides. — Reuters picThe conflict in Syria has seen the US and Russia backing different sides. — Reuters picMOSCOW, April 12 — The Kremlin said today that a crisis communications link with the United States meant to avoid an accidental clash over Syria was being used by both sides as tensions mount over a possible US strike on Russia’s Middle East ally.

The Kremlin was speaking as British ministers planned to gather to discuss whether to join the United States and France in a possible military attack on Syria that threatens to bring Western and Russian forces into direct confrontation.

Asked whether the so-called deconfliction line between the Russian and US militaries for Syria was being used to avoid potential Russian casualties in the event of a US strike, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters:

“The line is used and it is active. In general the line is used by both sides.” — Reuters

