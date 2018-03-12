Kuala Lumpur 24°C, Rain

World

Kremlin says spy attack in Britain not a matter for Russian govt

Monday March 12, 2018
08:54 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

Wan Saiful asks Bung to set up discussion on live TVWan Saiful asks Bung to set up discussion on live TV

The Edit: French fashion icon Givenchy dies aged 91The Edit: French fashion icon Givenchy dies aged 91

The Edit: EU raises alert on stomach-burning fidget spinnersThe Edit: EU raises alert on stomach-burning fidget spinners

The Edit: Pretty polly or pests? Parakeets become source of debateThe Edit: Pretty polly or pests? Parakeets become source of debate

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Police officers seal off the road on which Russian Sergei Skripal lives in Salisbury, Britain, March 7, 2018. — Reuters picPolice officers seal off the road on which Russian Sergei Skripal lives in Salisbury, Britain, March 7, 2018. — Reuters picMOSCOW, March 12 — Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said today that the poisoning of former Russian double agent Sergei Skripal in Britain was not a matter for the Russian government.

“The mentioned Russian citizen worked for one of the British intelligence services, the incident occurred in Great Britain. This is not a matter for the Russian government,” Peskov told a conference call with reporters.

Peskov also said he had not heard allegations from British politicians about possible Russian involvement in the attack. — Reuters

Most Viewed

Advertisement

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram