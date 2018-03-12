Kremlin says spy attack in Britain not a matter for Russian govt

Police officers seal off the road on which Russian Sergei Skripal lives in Salisbury, Britain, March 7, 2018. — Reuters picMOSCOW, March 12 — Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said today that the poisoning of former Russian double agent Sergei Skripal in Britain was not a matter for the Russian government.

“The mentioned Russian citizen worked for one of the British intelligence services, the incident occurred in Great Britain. This is not a matter for the Russian government,” Peskov told a conference call with reporters.

Peskov also said he had not heard allegations from British politicians about possible Russian involvement in the attack. — Reuters