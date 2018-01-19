Kremlin ‘regrets’ Ukrainian law recognising Russian occupation

Military personnel, believed to be Russian servicemen, walk outside the territory of a Ukrainian military unit in the village of Perevalnoye outside Simferopol March 3, 2014. Russia today said it ‘regrets’ a new Ukrainian law that formally recognises the conflict in the east of the country as a ‘temporary Russian occupation’. — Reuters picMOSCOW, Jan 19 — The Kremlin today said it “regrets” a new Ukrainian law that formally recognises the conflict in the east of the country as a “temporary Russian occupation.”

“We regret this. Of course, Russia will remain committed to the word and spirit of the Minsk accords with other guarantor countries France and Germany, but we regret that such steps only distract us from the desired goal,” the Kremlin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists.

Ukraine’s parliament yesterday formally recognised its eastern war as a “temporary Russian occupation” in a vote that outraged Moscow.

“Russia does not agree with this formulation,” Peskov said, adding that “Russia is not a side or a party in this conflict.”

“This law could influence the regulating of the conflict in the most negative of ways,” Peskov said.

On Thursday the Russian Foreign Ministry said the passing of the law amounted to preparation for war.

“You cannot call this anything but preparation for a new war,” the foreign ministry said in a statement.

The law defining the ongoing violence between Ukrainian forces and Russian-backed insurgents came after nearly four years of fighting that has claimed more than 10,000 lives.

Kiev and its Western allies have long accused Russia of orchestrating the bloodshed in reprisal for Kiev’s decision to pull out of its historic orbit and forge a closer alliance with the European Union.

The Ukrainian legislation also accuses Russia of “aggression” — a charge the Kremlin denies despite overwhelming evidence of its soldiers and weapons crossing the border into the war zone.

The seemingly symbolic change in the war’s legal status in Ukraine came less than a month after the United States greenlighted its first delivery of anti-tank missiles to Kiev. — AFP