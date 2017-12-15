Kuala Lumpur 28°C, Haze

Kremlin: Putin, Trump discussed North Korea in phone call

Friday December 15, 2017
08:34 AM GMT+8

US President Donald Trump speaks with Russian President Vladimir Putin during their bilateral meeting at the G20 summit in Hamburg July 7, 2017. — Reuters picUS President Donald Trump speaks with Russian President Vladimir Putin during their bilateral meeting at the G20 summit in Hamburg July 7, 2017. — Reuters picMOSCOW, Dec 15 — Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the crisis over North Korea’s nuclear programme with US counterpart Donald Trump in a phone call yesterday, the Kremlin said.

The two heads of state discussed “the situation in several crisis zones, with a focus on solving the nuclear issue on the Korean peninsula”, it said in a statement, without elaborating.

Washington this week said it was ready to talk to North Korea — which has launched several intercontinental ballistic missiles in recent months — “without preconditions”.

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said that while the Trump administration was still determined to force Pyongyang to abandon its nuclear arsenal, it was willing to “have the first meeting without preconditions”.

Putin, in his annual press conference with hundreds of journalists in Moscow yesterday, welcomed the United States’ “awareness of reality” in the crisis.

However, he called on all sides to “stop aggravating the situation” and said Moscow did not recognise North Korea’s status as a nuclear power. — AFP

