Kremlin: British accusations over Skripal poisoning ‘border on banditry’

Sunday March 25, 2018
07:41 PM GMT+8

The Kremlin has denied involvement in the attack on Sergei Skripal (pictured). — Reuters picThe Kremlin has denied involvement in the attack on Sergei Skripal (pictured). — Reuters picMOSCOW, March 25 — Britain’s accusations that Moscow was behind the poisoning of former Russian double agent Sergei Skripal in England “border on banditry”, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov was quoted as saying by RIA news agency today.

“We are stating that this is quite unprecedented - international affairs bordering, maybe, on banditry. What stands behind this? Is it Britain’s internal problems or the problems of Britain’s cooperation with its allies or something else? Looks like this is not our business,” RIA quoted Peskov as saying by RIA on an NTV programme.

Moscow has denied responsibility for the March 4 attack on Skripal and his daughter, the first known offensive use of a nerve toxin in Europe since World War Two. Britain expelled 23 Russians as a result and Moscow retaliated by ordering out the same number of Britons. — Reuters

