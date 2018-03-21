Kuala Lumpur 29°C, Mostly Cloudy

World

Kosovo opposition releases tear gas in parliament over border deal with Montenegro

Wednesday March 21, 2018
07:55 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

Rizal is first Malaysian rep for Arctic dog sled expeditionRizal is first Malaysian rep for Arctic dog sled expedition

The Edit: Study says nearly half of abortions worldwide are unsafeThe Edit: Study says nearly half of abortions worldwide are unsafe

The Edit: Obama ‘bun cha’ table encased in VietnamThe Edit: Obama ‘bun cha’ table encased in Vietnam

Hamilton, Vettel kick off race for fifth title at Australian GPHamilton, Vettel kick off race for fifth title at Australian GP

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Kosovo's opposition is against the border agreement with Montenegro. — AFP picKosovo's opposition is against the border agreement with Montenegro. — AFP picPRISTINA, March 21 — Opposition lawmakers threw tear gas canisters in the parliament chamber today in a bid to prevent other deputies ratifying a border agreement with Montenegro, a key condition for Kosovo to gain visa-free travel to the European Union.

The opposition party Vetevendosje is adamantly against the agreement with Montenegro, signed in 2015, claiming it will wrongly surrender some 8,000 hectares (30 square miles) of Kosovo’s territory to its neighbour.

Previous attempts to ratify the agreement have led to similar protests involving tear gas in the 120-seat parliament and street clashes with police.

The parliament speaker adjourned the session until the room had been ventilated.

Ratification of the border deal with Montenegro is one of the main conditions for Kosovo citizens to get visa free regime within the EU.

Kosovo’s Balkan neighbours - Serbia, Albania, Montenegro, Macedonia and Bosnia - all obtained visa-free access to Europe’s border-free Schengen zone in 2010. — Reuters

Most Viewed

Advertisement

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

Advertisement

MMO Instagram