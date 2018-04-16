Kuala Lumpur 26°C, Overcast

World

Korean Air suspends ‘nut rage’ sister from duties

Monday April 16, 2018
05:34 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

Eight go on trial in India for rape, murder of Kashmir girlEight go on trial in India for rape, murder of Kashmir girl

In pep talk, Najib tells Barisan Nasional reps to stay the courseIn pep talk, Najib tells Barisan Nasional reps to stay the course

The Edit: Bearded diva Conchita Wurst says she is HIV-positiveThe Edit: Bearded diva Conchita Wurst says she is HIV-positive

AirAsia X won’t buy ‘too expensive’ Airbus A350, says FernandesAirAsia X won’t buy ‘too expensive’ Airbus A350, says Fernandes

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Cho Hyun-min is only the second sibling to face public backlash after her sister was also censured for her treatment of a cabin crew staffer. — Reuters pic Cho Hyun-min is only the second sibling to face public backlash after her sister was also censured for her treatment of a cabin crew staffer. — Reuters pic SEOUL, April 16 — Korean Air Lines said that it has suspended senior vice president Cho Hyun-min from her duties as of today following a police probe into her alleged abusive behaviour.

The company will take appropriate action after the police probe ends, the airline said in a statement.

Korean Air Lines’ unions have called for Cho, the youngest daughter of its chairman and a sister of the infamous ‘nut rage’ heiress, to step down from management after media reports said she threw water at the face of an advertising agency manager, sparking a public backlash. — AFP

Advertisement

Most Viewed

Advertisement

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

Advertisement

MMO Instagram