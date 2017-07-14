Knife attacker kills two Ukrainian tourists in Egyptian resort, say sources

File picture of people walking at the beach at the Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh in the South Sinai governorate July 12, 2012. A knife attack killed two tourists and injured four others at a Red Sea resort today. — Reuters picCAIRO, July 14 — Two Ukrainian tourists were killed and four other foreigners wounded by an attacker with a knife at an Egyptian Red Sea holiday resort, Egypt’s Interior Ministry and security sources said today.

The motive for the attack is still under investigation, the ministry said, adding that the attacker had swum from a nearby public beach to access the holiday resort in Hurghada, some 400km south of Cairo. He was arrested.

Security and hospital sources said two Ukrainian women were killed. Other victims were taken to hospital. Their nationalities were not immediately known.

The head of the consular department of Ukraine’s foreign ministry, Vasil Kyrylych, declined comment pending official information from Egypt.

Egypt’s security forces are fighting an Islamist insurgency in the Sinai Peninsula and militants have carried out attacks in the past on the tourism industry.

In January 2016, two assailants armed with a gun, a knife and a suicide belt landed on the beach of a hotel in Hurghada, wounding two foreign tourists, security sources said. — Reuters