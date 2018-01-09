Khamenei: US and Britain failed to cause Iran unrest

Iranian students protest at the University of Tehran during a demonstration driven by anger over economic problems, in the capital Tehran December 30, 2017. — AFP picBEIRUT, Jan 9 — Supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said today that Iran had foiled attempts by the United States and Britain to create unrest during a wave of protests, state media reported.

“The enemy now repeatedly makes moves and they are defeated each time,” Khamenei said. “It’s because of the resistance, because of the strong populist and national dam.”

Protests criticising the economic and political situation spread to more than 80 cities since late December and at least 21 people died. — Reuters