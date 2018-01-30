Kuala Lumpur 26°C, Mostly Cloudy

World

Kenyan opposition leader Odinga sworn in as ‘president’

Tuesday January 30, 2018
08:54 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: Mark Salling, who pleaded guilty to child porn, diesThe Edit: Mark Salling, who pleaded guilty to child porn, dies

Leading tax havens: Study shows after Switzerland, it’s surprisingly USLeading tax havens: Study shows after Switzerland, it’s surprisingly US

Hail, flash floods, fallen trees after Singapore thunderstormHail, flash floods, fallen trees after Singapore thunderstorm

The Edit: The more similar people are, the closer they getThe Edit: The more similar people are, the closer they get

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Kenyan opposition leader Raila Odinga of the National Super Alliance (Nasa) takes a symbolic presidential oath of office in front of his supporters in Nairobi January 30, 2018. — Reuters picKenyan opposition leader Raila Odinga of the National Super Alliance (Nasa) takes a symbolic presidential oath of office in front of his supporters in Nairobi January 30, 2018. — Reuters picNAIROBI, Jan 30 — Kenyan opposition leader Raila Odinga had himself sworn in as an alternative president today in front of thousands of supporters, despite warnings from authorities that this was treason.

“I Raila Amolo Odinga, in full realisation of the high calling, assume the office of the People’s President of the Republic of Kenya,” he said in the brief and chaotic ceremony surrounded by a sea of people in Nairobi.

Odinga’s supporters waited for up to six hours in the blazing sun, before he arrived without his deputy Kalonzo Musyoka who had also been scheduled to be sworn in.

The crowd went wild as Odinga raised the Bible aloft upon taking the unofficial oath of office, its wording different to that sworn by Kenyatta in November.

“We have accomplished our promise to Kenyans,” said Odinga in a brief speech before departing, the packed venue emptying out in minutes. — AFP

Most Viewed

Advertisement

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram