Kenyan Attorney General says any attempt to swear in parallel president is treason

Kenyan opposition leader Raila Odinga's proposed swearing-in could lead to legal action against him. — Reuters picNAIROBI, Dec 7 — Kenya’s Attorney General Githu Muigai said on Thursday that any attempt to hold a parallel swearing in of a president would amount to treason.

Muigai did not name anyone but opposition leader Raila Odinga said last month, he would be inaugurated by a people’s assembly on Dec. 12 - Kenya’s Independence Day.

“The criminal law of the Republic of Kenya stipulates that sort of process is high treason. It is high treason of the persons involved, and any other person facilitating that process,” he told a news conference. — Reuters