Kenya opposition vows ‘will not relent’ amid poll dispute

An anti riot policeman runs past barricades set on fire by protesters, supporting opposition leader Raila Odinga, in Mathare, in Nairobi August 12, 2017. — Reuters picNAIROBI, Aug 12 — Kenya’s opposition coalition vowed today that they would not halt their bid to overturn a “sham” election result that handed President Uhuru Kenyatta a second term in office.

“We will not be cowed, we will not relent,” National Super Alliance (Nasa) official Johnson Muthama told the media, describing a police crackdown on protests as an effort to force the coalition “into submission”.

Muthama claimed that some 100 people had been killed, although this could not be independently verified.

He said Kenyatta, who the electoral commission said beat Nasa candidate Raila Odinga with 54 per cent of the vote “does not have any electoral mandate to be president of Kenyans.”

“We wish to assure the people that we have the will, the determination, and the means to make sure your vote will count at the end of the day,” he said.

“We will communicate our next course of action at the appropriate time. For now, we appeal to our supporters and Kenyans to stay out of harm’s way.” — AFP