KCNA: Kim Jong-un discusses future US talks at party meeting (VIDEO)

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un speaks during an unofficial visit to Beijing in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang March 28, 2018. — Reuters picPYONGYANG, April 10 — North Korea’s leader Kim Jong-un discussed talks with the US at a party meeting, state media reported this morning, in his first official mention of dialogue with Washington ahead of a proposed summit with US President Donald Trump in May.

At the meeting of party officials yesterday, Kim delivered a report “on the development of the recent situation on the Korean peninsula”, including the separate summit with South Korea to be held later this month, the official KCNA news agency reported.

Kim “made a profound analysis and appraisal of the orientation of the development of the north-south relations at present and the prospect of the DPRK-US dialogue”, it said, referring to the North by its official acronym. — AFP