Justice Dept: US travel ban a ‘lawful exercise’ of Trump’s authority (VIDEO)

Tuesday February 7, 2017
07:49 AM GMT+8

WASHINGTON, Feb 7 — The US government yesterday defended President Donald Trump’s travel ban as a “lawful exercise” of his authority, and claimed that a federal court made a mistake in barring enforcement of the measure.

“The executive order is a lawful exercise of the president’s authority over the entry of aliens into the United States and the admission of refugees,” read a brief filed by Justice Department lawyers to the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals.

“The district court therefore erred in entering an injunction barring enforcement of the order. But even if some relief were appropriate, the court’s sweeping nationwide injunction is vastly overbroad,” it said.

The government again asked that the ban be reinstated. A hearing has been set in the case today at 3pm. — AFP

Behnam Partopour, a Worcester Polytechnic Institute student from Iran, is greeted by his sister at Logan Airport after he cleared US customs and immigration on an F1 student visa. — Reuters pic Behnam Partopour, a Worcester Polytechnic Institute student from Iran, is greeted by his sister at Logan Airport after he cleared US customs and immigration on an F1 student visa. — Reuters pic

