Jordan says Israel’s backtracking on Jerusalem ‘calms’ situation

Thursday July 27, 2017
05:49 PM GMT+8

The Al-Aqsa mosque has proven a hotbed of contention for Jews and Muslims. — Reuters picThe Al-Aqsa mosque has proven a hotbed of contention for Jews and Muslims. — Reuters picAMMAN, July 27 — Jordan said today Israel’s removal of security measures installed on a Muslim holy site in Jerusalem would pave the way to calm the situation in Palestinian territories and defuse tensions.

Government spokesman Mohammad al Momani also said that dismantling the metal detectors, search corridors and the surveillance cameras were “needed steps to preserve the legal and historic situation” in the holy city.

“Israel as an occupying force cannot impose measures that can change this situation,” Momani told state news agency Petra.

Israel overnight removed all security infrastructure it had put in place this month at Muslim entrances to the Aqsa mosque compound in Jerusalem’s Old City, that provoked days of unrest, with violent clashes on the streets of East Jerusalem. — Reuters

