Kuala Lumpur 26°C, Mostly Cloudy

World

Jon Huntsman confirmed as US ambassador to Russia

Friday September 29, 2017
09:12 AM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: Smiley a better spy than Bond, says MI6 headThe Edit: Smiley a better spy than Bond, says MI6 head

The Edit: Louis-Dreyfus battling breast cancerThe Edit: Louis-Dreyfus battling breast cancer

The Edit: 163.41-carat diamond up for auctionThe Edit: 163.41-carat diamond up for auction

The Edit: ‘Keluang Man’ movie in the worksThe Edit: ‘Keluang Man’ movie in the works

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Jon Huntsman testifies before the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee on his nomination to be ambassador to Russia on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, on September 19, 2017. — AFP picJon Huntsman testifies before the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee on his nomination to be ambassador to Russia on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, on September 19, 2017. — AFP picWASHINGTON, Sept 29 — The US Senate yesterday confirmed businessman, veteran diplomat and former presidential candidate Jon Huntsman as ambassador to Russia, filling a crucial post as a probe of Moscow’s influence on the American election widens.

The 57-year-old Huntsman, who served as governor of Utah, has worked in numerous US administrations, notably as ambassador to China under Democrat Barack Obama, before running unsuccessfully for president as a Republican in 2012.

Huntsman, who was confirmed by voice vote, said during his confirmation hearing that there is “no question” Russia interfered in the US presidential race and that Moscow continues to “threaten stability” in Europe. — AFP

Trending Videos

Most Viewed

Trending Videos

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline