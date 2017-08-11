Jokowi urges Asean to unite in combating drugs

Indonesia's President Joko Widodo gestures during an interview in Jakarta July 3, 2017. — Reuters picJAKARTA, Aug 11 — Indonesia today urged Asean member nations to unite in combating drugs at the regional level.

President Joko Widodo said drugs are now a major threat at border crossings and these countries should jointly act to address the problem.

"The big threat of cross border crimes that needs to get the attention of Asean is the trafficking of illicit drugs and we have to declare war on narco drugs and prohibited drugs,” he said in his keynote address in conjunction with the 50th anniversary of Asean at the Asean Secretariat here.

Also present at the event were Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Anifah Aman, Malaysian Ambassador to Indonesia Datuk Seri Zahrain Mohamed Hashim and Malaysian Permanent Representative in Asean Datuk Sharifah Norhana Syed Mustaffa.

The Indonesian president, better known as Jokowi, said drug trafficking in the region was increasingly serious and had damaged the young generation as well as threatened the country’s future.

“We do not want the youths in Asean to lose their future because they are destroyed by drugs and there is no other way unless we unite to save Asean from drugs and illicit drugs," he said.

He said the 50-year-old Asean, was always hand in hand in the spirit of brotherhood and that cooperation should be expanded to combat drug trafficking.

Jokowi earlier declared Indonesia as in a state of drug emergency and wanted all parties to fight out all and direct the authorities to shoot down drug traffickers who tried to resist when arrested. — Bernama