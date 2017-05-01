Last updated -- GMT+8

Jokowi meets migrant workers in Hong Kong (VIDEO)

Monday May 1, 2017
12:18 PM GMT+8

Indonesian President Joko ‘Jokowi’ Widodo is greeted by Indonesian migrant workers during his arrival in Hong Kong April 30, 2017. ― Reuters picIndonesian President Joko ‘Jokowi’ Widodo is greeted by Indonesian migrant workers during his arrival in Hong Kong April 30, 2017. ― Reuters picHONG KONG, May 1 ― Indonesian President Joko Widodo was welcomed by thousands of Indonesian migrant workers yesterday (April 30) at a meet and greet event that kicked off his two day visit to Hong Kong.

The sold-out event was attended by more than 5,000 Indonesians living in the city, many of them domestic workers urging the President to do more about Indonesian's basic working rights. Security was tight at the event which showcased various traditional and modern dances from around the country and included performances by music artists from Indonesia.

Widodo spoke about boosting the country's economy so that Indonesians didn't have to leave the country for work and reminded domestic workers to report any abuse by employers. Hong Kong is home to around 350,000 domestic workers, 156,000 of them come from Indonesia.

Widodo will also meet with Chief Executive Leung Chun-ying and various tycoons from the business sector during his stay in the city. ― Reuters

