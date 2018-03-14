Kuala Lumpur 29°C, Mostly Cloudy

Johnson to brief EU on poisoning on Monday, say diplomats

Wednesday March 14, 2018
08:47 PM GMT+8

British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson speaks during a joint news conference with the Adviser to Pakistan’s Prime Minister on National Security and Foreign Affairs, Sartaj Aziz at the Foreign Ministry in Islamabad November 24, 2016. — Reuters picBritish Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson speaks during a joint news conference with the Adviser to Pakistan’s Prime Minister on National Security and Foreign Affairs, Sartaj Aziz at the Foreign Ministry in Islamabad November 24, 2016. — Reuters picBRUSSELS, March 14 — British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson is expected to address fellow European Union foreign ministers on Monday on last week’s nerve agent attack on a former Russian double agent in Britain, two diplomats said.

Johnson is expected to speak at the start of the monthly Foreign Affairs Council in Brussels, after EU envoys agreed yesterday that he should have the floor.

Britain is seeking support from its allies over an attack it has blamed on Russia and it briefed ambassadors to NATO, the Western military alliance, on the issue on Wednesday.

British officials were not immediately available for comment. — Reuters

