John Lewis: Never, ever hate (VIDEO)

File picture shows US Rep. John Lewis (D-GA) gesturing as he nominates Hillary Clinton at the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on July 26, 2016. — Reuters picMIAMI, Jan 17 — Congressman John Lewis honoured the legacy of Dr Martin Luther King yesterday as the US commemorated the civil rights leader and Nobel Peace Prize laureate, who would have turned 88 on Sunday (January 15).

Lewis spoke in Miami on the heels of Republican President-elect Donald Trump’s inflammatory remarks about civil rights champion, a Democratic US congressman who marched with King in the 1965 voting rights march in Selma, Alabama, and was beaten by police.

“As Dr Martin Luther King, Jr said, hate is too heavy a burden to bear. And I said to you as a young men the future leaders of this state the future leader of this nation the future leader of the world we must never ever hate. The way of love is a better way,” Lewis told a group of young men.

Trump said in a weekend tweet that Lewis’ congressional district, which sweeps through the heart of Atlanta, “is in horrible shape and falling apart (not to mention crime infested).”

“All talk, talk, talk — no action or results. Sad!” Trump tweeted after Lewis vowed to boycott Friday’s inauguration of Trump as the 45th president.

Trump won the presidency with less support from black and Hispanic voters than any president in the past 40 years, only 8 per cent and 28 per cent, respectively, polling data showed.

Dr King was assassinated in Memphis, Tennessee on April 4, 1968 at the age 39. — Reuters