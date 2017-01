Jared Kushner’s rise to power mirrors Trump’s (VIDEO)

NEW YORK, Jan 30 — Jared Kushner is Donald Trump’s senior advisor. He is also his son-in-law. And the two have a lot in common.

Both were born outside Manhattan, both eventually became major players in Manhattan real estate, and now both will govern America with no prior public sector experience.

This is how Jared Kushner went from real estate mogul, to media titan to Donald Trump’s right-hand man. — Bloomberg

Ivanka Trump arrives with husband, Jared Kushner, at the Vanity Fair party to begin the 2012 Tribeca Film Festival in New York April 17, 2012. — Reuters pic