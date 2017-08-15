Japan’s Abe says agreed with Trump that halting N. Korean missile launches was priority

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks to reporters after having a telephone call with US President Donald Trump at his official residence in Tokyo in this photo taken by Kyodo on August 15, 2017. ― Reuters picTOKYO, Aug 15 ― Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said he agreed with President Donald Trump during a telephone call today that their top priority regarding North Korea was to do what they could to halt missile launches by the regime.

“Through a firm partnership between Japan and the US and cooperating with China, Russia and the international community we agreed that our priority was to work to ensure that North Korea doesn't launch more missiles,” Abe told a reporter after he spoke to Trump.

Abe said he also praised a commitment by Trump that the United States would ensure the security of the United State's allies in the region as threats from North Korea intensify.

Under an alliance treaty with the United States, Washington has pledged to defend Japan. Japan will ask the US to reaffirm that commitment in high-level talks in Washington this week. ― Reuters