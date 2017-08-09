Japanese fighters conduct air drills with US B-1B bombers

A US Air Force B-1B Lancer bomber is refuelled during a 10-hour mission flying to the vicinity of Kyushu, Japan, the East China Sea, and Korean peninsula, over the Pacific Ocean August 8, 2017. — Reuters picTOKYO, Aug 9 — Japan said it had conducted joint air drills with US supersonic bombers in Japanese skies close to the Korean peninsula yesterday as tension in the region escalates amid North Korea's continued ballistic missile tests.

The exercise around Japan's southern Kyushu island involved two US Air Force B-1B Lancer bombers and two Japanese F-2 jet fighters, Japan's Air Self Defence Force (ASDF) said in a news release.

North Korea said today it is considering a strike on the US Pacific territory of Guam, hours after President Donald trump said any threat from Pyongyang would be met with "fire and fury."

Andersen Air Force Base on Guam is where the US keeps its B1-B bombers deployed to the Asia Pacific.

The US planes, which are capable of carrying nuclear bombs, followed up the drills with Japan with a separate exercise with South Korean Forces, the ASDF said. — Reuters