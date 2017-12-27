Kuala Lumpur 32°C, Mostly Cloudy

World

Japan says revising comfort women agreement with S.Korea unacceptable

Wednesday December 27, 2017
04:44 PM GMT+8

Tools

Japan Foreign Minister Taro Kono called any attempt to amend the agreement, harmful to ties between the two countries. — Reuters picJapan Foreign Minister Taro Kono called any attempt to amend the agreement, harmful to ties between the two countries. — Reuters picTOKYO, Dec 27 — Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono said today that any attempt to revise Tokyo’s 2015 agreement with South Korea over “comfort women” forced to work in Japan’s wartime military brothels would be unacceptable and make relations unmanageable.

Kono’s comment comes after his South Korean counterpart, Kang Kyung-wha, said the agreement failed to meet the needs of victims and apologised for the controversial deal.

“The Japan-South Korea agreement is an agreement between the two governments and one that has been highly appreciated by international society,” Kono said in a written statement.

“If the South Korean government ... tried to revise the agreement that is already being implemented, that would make Japan’s ties with South Korea unmanageable and it would be unacceptable.” — Reuters

