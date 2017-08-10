Japan says ‘can never tolerate’ North Korea provocations

Military vehicles carry missiles with characters reading 'Pukkuksong' during a military parade in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency April 16, 2017. — Reuters picTOKYO, Aug 10 — The Japanese government said today it “can never tolerate” provocations from North Korea after the country’s military said it was finalising a plan to launch missiles towards Guam that would fly over Japan.

“North Korea’s provocative actions, including this time, are obviously provocative to the region including Japan as well as to the security of the international community,” Yoshihide Suga, Japan’s chief government spokesman, told reporters. “We can never tolerate this.”

Japan has in the past vowed to shoot down North Korean missiles or rockets that threaten to hit its territory, though Suga declined to disclose details about its strategy this time.

But the Self-Defence Forces, the country’s military, will “take necessary measures”, he said.

“It’s very important to maintain US deterrent power as the security situation in the region is extremely severe,” he added.

“President Trump has said all options are on the table and the government welcomes that policy.”

He said Japan and the US are “closely consulting with each other” and will hold a meeting of their foreign and defence ministers on August 17. — AFP