Kuala Lumpur 32°C, Mostly Cloudy

World

Japan says ‘can never tolerate’ North Korea provocations

Thursday August 10, 2017
11:26 AM GMT+8

ICYMI

Malaysia June factory output up above forecastMalaysia June factory output up above forecast

Well-connected preacher detained for alleged molest, cops confirmWell-connected preacher detained for alleged molest, cops confirm

The Edit: Meteor shower to light up Malaysian night skies on SaturdayThe Edit: Meteor shower to light up Malaysian night skies on Saturday

The Edit: Song Joong-ki brings KL streets to standstill (VIDEO)The Edit: Song Joong-ki brings KL streets to standstill (VIDEO)

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Military vehicles carry missiles with characters reading 'Pukkuksong' during a military parade in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency April 16, 2017. — Reuters picMilitary vehicles carry missiles with characters reading 'Pukkuksong' during a military parade in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency April 16, 2017. — Reuters picTOKYO, Aug 10 — The Japanese government said today it “can never tolerate” provocations from North Korea after the country’s military said it was finalising a plan to launch missiles towards Guam that would fly over Japan. 

“North Korea’s provocative actions, including this time, are obviously provocative to the region including Japan as well as to the security of the international community,” Yoshihide Suga, Japan’s chief government spokesman, told reporters. “We can never tolerate this.”

Japan has in the past vowed to shoot down North Korean missiles or rockets that threaten to hit its territory, though Suga declined to disclose details about its strategy this time.

But the Self-Defence Forces, the country’s military, will “take necessary measures”, he said.

“It’s very important to maintain US deterrent power as the security situation in the region is extremely severe,” he added.

“President Trump has said all options are on the table and the government welcomes that policy.”

He said Japan and the US are “closely consulting with each other” and will hold a meeting of their foreign and defence ministers on August 17. — AFP

More Trending Videos

Most Viewed

Trending Videos

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline