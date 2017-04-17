Japan PM urges N. Korea to refrain from more provocative actions

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe delivers remarks on North Korea accompanied by US President Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida February 11, 2017. — Reuters picTOKYO, April 17 — Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe urged North Korea today to refrain from taking further provocative actions, comply with UN resolutions and abandon its nuclear missile development.

Tensions on the Korean peninsula have escalated as US President Donald Trump takes a hard rhetorical line with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, who has rebuffed admonitions from China and proceeded with missile tests.

North Korea launched a ballistic missile yesterday but it blew up almost immediately, the US Pacific Command said.

Abe told parliament he would exchange views on North Korea with Russian President Vladimir Putin when they hold a summit meeting later this month.

He also said the government was considering measures to respond to contingencies stemming from a potential crisis on the Korean peninsula, including floods of refugees and how to evacuate Japanese citizens from South Korea.

“We assume a series of responses in case of evacuees into Japan, such as protecting them, a process of landing, housing facilities and their management, and a screening whether our nation should protect them,” Abe said.

Japan’s National Security Council discussed how to evacuate its nearly 60,000 citizens from South Korea in the event of a crisis, a government official said on Friday amid rising concern over North Korea’s nuclear weapons programme.

US Vice President Mike Pence visited the demilitarised border between North and South Korea on Monday and reiterated that the US “era of strategic patience” with Pyongyang was over. — Reuters