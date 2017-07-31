Japan PM Abe, Trump agree on need to take further North Korea action

One of two US Air Force B-1B Lancer bombers flies a 10-hour mission from Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, into Japanese airspace and over the Korean Peninsula, July 30, 2017. — Reuters picTOKYO, July 31 — Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said today he spoke with US President Donald Trump by phone and that they agreed on the need to take further action on North Korea in the wake of its most recent missile launch.

Abe told reporters that he praised Trump’s commitment on North Korea and that he would make the utmost efforts to protect the Japanese public.

North Korea said on Saturday it had conducted another successful test of an intercontinental ballistic missile that proved its ability to strike the US mainland. — Reuters