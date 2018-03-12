Kuala Lumpur 30°C, Mostly Cloudy

Japan PM Abe apologises over ministry land-sale document alterations

Monday March 12, 2018
04:29 PM GMT+8

Abe told reporters he expected Taro Aso to clarify the facts of the alteration. — Reuters picAbe told reporters he expected Taro Aso to clarify the facts of the alteration. — Reuters picTOKYO, March 12 — Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe apologised today after the finance ministry acknowledged it had altered documents related to a suspected cronyism scandal, adding that he felt responsibility.

References to Abe, his wife and Finance Minister Taro Aso had been removed from the documents related to a land sale, according to copies seen by Reuters today.

Abe told reporters he wanted Finance Minister Taro Aso to fulfil his responsibility by clarifying the facts of the alterations. — Reuters

