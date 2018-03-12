Japan PM Abe apologises over ministry land-sale document alterations

Abe told reporters he expected Taro Aso to clarify the facts of the alteration. — Reuters picTOKYO, March 12 — Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe apologised today after the finance ministry acknowledged it had altered documents related to a suspected cronyism scandal, adding that he felt responsibility.

References to Abe, his wife and Finance Minister Taro Aso had been removed from the documents related to a land sale, according to copies seen by Reuters today.

