Japan: North Korean missile likely an intermediate range rocket

Tuesday August 29, 2017
09:39 AM GMT+8

A woman in Kimono watches a TV set showing Japan's Defense Minister Itsunori Onodera in a news report about North Korea's missile launch in Tokyo, Japan, August 29, 2017. — Reuters pic A woman in Kimono watches a TV set showing Japan's Defense Minister Itsunori Onodera in a news report about North Korea's missile launch in Tokyo, Japan, August 29, 2017. — Reuters pic TOKYO, Aug 29 — A North Korean missile fired over northern Japan this was likely the same type of intermediate range ballistic missile it fired in May and had threatened to launch at the US Pacific island territory of Guam, Japan’s defence minister said.

“The missile reached an altitude of 550km,” Minister of Defence Itsunori Onodera told reporters.

It broke in three before landing in the Pacific ocean, he said.

In May, North Korea fired a new strategic ballistic missile called the Hwasong-12 towards Japan on a lofted trajectory that reached an altitude of 2,111.5km.

Fired at a standard trajectory, it would have a range of at least 4,000km, experts say.

Pyongyang later said it planned to fire the same kind of missile into waters close to Guam. — Reuters

