Japan government confirms N.Korea conducted nuclear test

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un guides the second test-fire of intercontinental ballistic missile Hwasong-14 in this undated picture provided by KCNA in Pyongyang on July 29, 2017. — Reuters picTOKYO, Sept 3 — Japan confirmed that North Korea had conducted a nuclear test today, lodging a formal protest with Pyongyang after a major explosion at the isolated nation’s main test site sent tensions surging.

The explosion came just hours after Pyongyang claimed to have developed a hydrogen bomb that could be loaded into a long-range missile, and Prime Minister Shinzo Abe holding telephone talks with US President Donald Trump to discuss fears over the North’s rogue weapons programme.

“The government confirms that North Korea conducted a nuclear test after examining information from the weather agency and other information,” Japanese foreign minister Taro Kono told reporters.

He said Japan registered a protest with the North Korean embassy in Beijing.

Ahead of the confirmation, Abe said a sixth nuclear test by Pyongyang would be “absolutely unacceptable”.

Meanwhile, defence minister Itsunori Onodera said that the ministry has begun flying “sniffer” planes capable of detecting radioactive fallout.

“We’ll do our best to collect information,” he said, according to public broadcaster NHK. — AFP