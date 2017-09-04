Japan foreign minister says agrees with US on close cooperation over N. Korea

Japan's new Foreign Minister Taro Kono arrives at Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's official residence in Tokyo, August 3, 2017. — Reuters picTOKYO, Sept 4 — Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono said today he and US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson agreed to cooperate closely in order to exert pressure on North Korea through the United Nations.

“We agreed on close cooperation between Japan and the United States to exert maximum pressure on North Korea and the UN, including the adoption of Security Council resolutions,” Kono told reporters after a phone call with Tillerson.

Kono and Tillerson spoke after reclusive North Korea conducted its sixth nuclear test yesterday. — Reuters