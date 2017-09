Japan condemns N.Korea missile launch ‘with strongest words’

Japan condemned this morning’s North Korean missile launch with strongest words. — File picTOKYO, Sept 15 — Japan condemned this morning’s North Korean missile launch “with strongest words”, the top government spokesman said, saying the country could “never tolerate this repeated extreme provocative action.”

“We have strongly protested to the North, telling them of the strong anger of the Japanese people,” Yoshihide Suga told reporters. — AFP