Kuala Lumpur 32°C, Mostly Cloudy

World

Japan calls North Korea’s behaviour ‘absolutely unacceptable’ (VIDEO)

Friday September 22, 2017
11:11 AM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: ‘Kardashians will be executed!’ — armed woman targets sistersThe Edit: ‘Kardashians will be executed!’ — armed woman targets sisters

The Edit: Fendi finds happy place in the sunThe Edit: Fendi finds happy place in the sun

The Edit: Zappa to tour… as hologramThe Edit: Zappa to tour… as hologram

The Edit: ‘Metal Gear’ lives on in ‘Left Alive’The Edit: ‘Metal Gear’ lives on in ‘Left Alive’

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

TOKYO, Sept 22 — Japan’s Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said this morning that North Korea’s remarks and behaviour were “absolutely unacceptable” and provocative to regional and international security.

Suga was speaking after North Korean leader Kim Jong-un vowed to make US President Donald Trump pay dearly for threatening to destroy his country, and after North Korea’s foreign minister was quoted as saying he believes the North could consider a hydrogen bomb test in the Pacific Ocean.

Japanese Defence Minister Itsunori Onodera said the comment by North Korean foreign minister Ri Yong Ho was utterly unacceptable. — Reuters

Japanese Defence Minister Itsunori Onodera said the comment by North Korean foreign minister Ri Yong Ho was utterly unacceptable. — Reuters file picJapanese Defence Minister Itsunori Onodera said the comment by North Korean foreign minister Ri Yong Ho was utterly unacceptable. — Reuters file pic

Trending Videos

Most Viewed

Trending Videos

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline