Kuala Lumpur 28°C, Mostly Cloudy

World

Italy hits back over migration security

Saturday July 22, 2017
10:42 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

Grace shoots first ever major championship round of 62Grace shoots first ever major championship round of 62

The Edit: Royal gardens of EuropeThe Edit: Royal gardens of Europe

The Edit: Three-hour wait for roast duck in Singapore’s new stallThe Edit: Three-hour wait for roast duck in Singapore’s new stall

UK minister predicts Theresa May to stay as PM until at least 2020UK minister predicts Theresa May to stay as PM until at least 2020

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni attends a news conference to present the outcome of the G20 leaders summit in Hamburg July 8, 2017. — Reuters pic Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni attends a news conference to present the outcome of the G20 leaders summit in Hamburg July 8, 2017. — Reuters pic ROME, July 22 — Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni has warned Rome will not accept either “lessons” or “threats” from neighbours on border security amid tension over Europe’s migrant crisis.

“We shall not accept lessons and still less threats such as those we have heard from our neighbours in recent days,” said Gentiloni.

“We are doing our duty and expect the whole of Europe to do the same alongside Italy,” Gentiloni said late yetserday in a clear reference to demands by some neighbours that Italy close its borders.

Italy summoned Austria’s ambassador on Tuesday after Vienna threatened to send troops to the border, open as part of Europe’s Schengen passport-free zone, to stop migrants entering after the number crossing the Mediterranean topped 100,000 this year.

Some 2,360 drowned in the attempt, according to the UN’s International Organization for Migration.

Other EU states, including Slovakia, the Czech Republic, Hungary and Poland, have also expressed alarm at the continued arrivals.

Italy has taken in some 85 per cent of this year’s arrivals — mostly sub-Saharan Africans crossing from conflict-ravaged Libya — and has pleaded for help from other European Union nations.

But Hungary, Poland and the Czech Republic have flatly refused to take part in a relocation scheme.

Austrian foreign minister Sebastian Kurz on Thursday urged Italy to stop migrants from reaching the mainland by halting ferry services from the islands where they first land, saying “rescue missions in the Mediterranean cannot be seen as a ticket to central Europe.” — AFP

More Trending Videos

Most Viewed

Trending Videos

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline