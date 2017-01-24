Last updated Tuesday, January 24, 2017 6:39 pm GMT+8

Kuala Lumpur 24°C, Rain

World

Italy avalanche death toll rises to 12 as three bodies found

Tuesday January 24, 2017
05:03 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: Rain, Kim Tae-hee honeymoon in BaliThe Edit: Rain, Kim Tae-hee honeymoon in Bali

Thai court muzzles media as trafficking defence beginsThai court muzzles media as trafficking defence begins

The Edit: Polanski quits as president of CesarsThe Edit: Polanski quits as president of Cesars

The Edit: ‘John Wick: Chapter 2’ gets two action-packed TV spotsThe Edit: ‘John Wick: Chapter 2’ gets two action-packed TV spots

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

17 people are still missing after a wall of snow crashed into the hotel. — Picture by Vigili del Fuoco via Reuters17 people are still missing after a wall of snow crashed into the hotel. — Picture by Vigili del Fuoco via ReutersFARINDOLA, Jan 24 — Rescuers working through the night pulled three more bodies from the wreck of a hotel in central Italy that was razed by an avalanche last week, bringing the death toll to 12, the national fire brigade said today.

Eleven people so far have been rescued from in and around the hotel in the Gran Sasso national park, some of them surviving for two days under ice and rubble.

But 17 people are still missing after a wall of snow crashed into the four-storey building last Wednesday, hours after earthquakes shook the region.

The three latest victims found were men but they still have not been identified, officials said.

The first funerals are due to be held later today.

Prosecutors in nearby Pescara have opened an investigation into the avalanche. — Reuters

MORE ON MMOTV

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline